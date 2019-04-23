Realme 3 latest flash sale: Now available for Rs 8,999 News oi-Vivek Buy the Realme 3 here

Realme 3, the budget smartphone from Realme, the latest smartphone OEM from China is all set to go on sale on the 23rd of April on Flipkart. Like a usual flash sale, the smartphone will be available in first come first serve basis, unit the stock lasts.

The Realme 3 will be available in Radiant Blue, Dynamic Black, and Black colors with two storage/memory configuration. The base variant offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage for Rs 8,999, whereas the high-end variant is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which retails for Rs 10,999.

Specifications

The Realme 3 is one of the best looking smartphone available in India under Rs 10,000 price range. The device has a dual tone gradient back panel with a modern water-drop notch display on the front. The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC powers the smartphone, and the performance of the Helio P70 will be similar, if not identical to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The device has a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ or 720p resolution display, offering a staggering 88.30% screen to body ratio. The only bit of a disadvantage that the Realme 3 has over the Redmi Note 7 or other entry-level smartphones is the screen resolution.

The dual camera setup on the Realme 3 does look similar to the one found on the Apple iPhone XS, but with a twist. Unlike the iPhone, the Realme 3 uses a 2 MP depth sensor and a 13 MP RGB sensor. There is a 13 MP selfie unit on the front, which is capable of supporting Face Unlock and can also record 1080p videos @30fps.

In the end, the Realme 3 runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top, which is one of the first smartphones from the company to run on the latest OS from Google.