Realme 3 Pro And Realme U1 Now Available Offline With Rs. 1,000 Discount News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has slashed the price of two of its popular budget smartphones - the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme U1. Both the devices were discounted previously online in India, however, this time they are made cheaper for the offline market. Following are the details:

Realme 3 Pro And Realme U1 Price Axed In India:

The Realme 3 Pro was launched at an initial price of Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. Following the discount, the device can be purchased for Rs. 13,499, Rs. 14,999, and Rs 15,999 respectively.

On the other hand, the Realme U1 was announced with a price of Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM variant. Now, you will be able to buy the base variant for Rs. 9,199 (3GB RAM+ 32GB storage). The 3GB RAM+ 64GB variant will retail at Rs. 10,199, while the top model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 11,199.

Both smartphones can be purchased with a discounted price via offline stores. The sale has gone live and will be on until July 31st.

Realme 3 Pro Highlight Features:

The Realme 3 Pro adorns a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, waterdrop notch, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The device sports a dual-lens setup at the rear consisting of a 16MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary lens and a 5MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture). It offers features such as 1080p@30fps video recording, HDR, AR Sticker, Slow Motion, and Portrait mode. For selfies, it offers a 25MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backing up the unit is a 4045mAh battery with fast charge support.

Best Mobiles in India