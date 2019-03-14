Realme 3 Pro clears NBTC and BIS certification, launch expected in April

ENGLISH

    Realme recently unveiled its latest budget smartphone, the Realme 3 in the Indian market. At the launch event, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also announced the Pro variant of the smartphone which is also expected to hit the stores in India coming April. Now, ahead of the smartphone's launch in the Indian market, it has cleared some certifications suggesting at an imminent launch.

    Realme 3 Pro gets NBTC and BIS certification, launch pegged for April

     

    The Realme 3 Pro smartphone recently got NBTC and BIS certification ahead of its upcoming launch. While the device spotted on NBTC certification platform does not have any model number mentioned, it carries a model number RMX1851 on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform. The Realme 3 Pro variant is expected to give a tough competition to the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. With the smartphone clearing the certifications, it seems that the company is all set to bring its next offering for the masses. Though, there is no specific date, the launch in April seems valid.

    A successor to the Realme 2 Pro smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro is tipped to flaunt a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display panel which will offer a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The standard Realme 3 also had an HD+ display panel measuring 6.2-inches in size with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

    Under the hood, the device is expected to be backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor which is a bit more powerful than the Snapdragon 675 SoC on Redmi Note 7 Pro. The processor onboard will be clubbed with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM to carry on with the multitasking smoothly.

    The primary dual camera setup on the Realme 3 Pro smartphone might consist of a 20MP lens accompanied by an 8MP sensor for depth sensing. However, some other reports have also suggested that it might sport 48MP camera sensor. The front of the camera could be a 20MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

    Read More About: realme realme 3 pro smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
