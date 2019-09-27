ENGLISH

    Realme 3 Pro Gets Digital Wellbeing, Improved UI Via New Update

    By
    |

    Realme has released a new firmware update for its popular affordable smartphone - the Realme 3 Pro. The device was launched earlier this year and has received a bunch of updates since its official launch. The new update brings a whole lot of new features including the latest Android security patch. Here is everything you need to know:

    Realme 3 Pro Gets Digital Wellbeing, Improved UI Via New Update

     

    Realme 3 Pro New Android Update Details

    The latest update comes with the RMX1851EX_11_A.19 firmware build and weighs 276MB. It is rolling out as OTA (over-the-air) and a notification will be sent on the phone. Alternatively, you can check the update manually in the Software Update section from the settings menu.

    Realme 3 Pro Update Changelog

    The update brings a host of features and improvements to the Realme 3 Pro. It adds the September 2019 Android security patch and improves the overall system stability and performance.

    Amongst the various new features is the introduction of Google Digital Wellbeing and support for third-party apps. Following the update, the device will support apps like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay, etc.

    The update brings a manual lock feature for which you need to press the power key for a few seconds. The update also improves the Smart Assistant UI alongside the lock screen clock widget and a new weather and date widget.

    The UI is also tweaked and gets a redesigned notification centre interface. Now, you will be able to dismiss any notification by swipe left/right gestures. It also adds network speed manual limits for the hotspot connected devices. You will now be able to see how much data a connected device has consumed.

    Realme 3 Specifications And Features

    Coming to the hardware, the Realme 3 Pro sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It comes with a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

     

    The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset accompanied by Adreno 616 GPU. It comes in two different RAM and storage configurations - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It runs on Android Pie-based Color OS 6 skin.

    For photography, the device offers a dual-lens setup consisting of a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The waterdrop notch houses a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The unit gets its fuel from a 4,045 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge support.

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
