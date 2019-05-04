Realme 3 Pro next sale to be hosted on May 6 in India starting at Rs 13,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart along with company's own online store starting at 12:00 PM.

Oppo's former subsidiary Realme unveiled its power-packed mid-range smartphone, the Realm 3 Pro last month in India. Since its official announcement, the smartphone has been made available for purchase via flash sales starting at Rs 13,999. The Realme 3 Pro had gone up for sale yesterday as well via a flash sale and the stocks lasted only for few minutes. Now, the company has revealed the next sale date of its popular mid-range device.

Realme 3 Pro next flash sale details:

The Realme 3 Pro is going up for sale again on May 6 in India. The smartphone will be sold online at Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. The sale will begin at 12 noon sharp, so, interested users are suggested to visit Flipkart.com a few minutes earlier than the sale time. The device will also be available for purchase at the company's online web store.

Coming to the offers, the smartphone will be available with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when purchased using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Users will also be able to avail no-cost EMI offers up to six months while buying the device from Flipkart. The users who will buy the Realme 3 Pro from the company's online store will get 15 percent cashback (up to Rs 1,500) for the payments made via MobiKwik app.

Realme 3 Pro pricing:

The Realme 3 Pro has been launched in three different configurations to choose from. The basic model which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999. On the other hand, the 6GB+64GB variant has been priced at Rs 15,999. The top-end variant of the Realme 3 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price label of Rs 16,999. Users will be able to choose from Nitro Blue and Carbon Gray color options.

To recap, the major highlight of the Realme 3 Pro besides the Snapdragon 710 processor is its dual-lens camera set up at the rear panel. The camera setup has a 16MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX 516 sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. It comes with a 25MP selfie snapper. The device has the ability to record 720p slow-motion video at 960fps. It is backed by a 4,045mAh battery which supports VOOC flash charge technology.

via