Realme 3 Pro Offers And Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019

Realme 3 Pro was launched in early 2019 and it already has a successor -- the Realme 5 Pro. What if I tell you that the Realme 3 Pro is still a great smartphone, especially after the huge discounts on the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days, starting from September 29th.

The Realme 3 Pro was launched with a starting price of Rs. 13,999. Now, as a part of the Flipkart's annual sale, the device has received a decent price cut of Rs. 3,000 for the base variant and will be available for Rs. 10,999.

Do note that this pricing is only available for those who make online payment (pre-paid orders) and those who opt cash on delivery have to shell out an extra thousand rupee.

Does Buying The Realme 3 Pro Makes Sense?

Yes, definitely, especially at Rs. 10,999. The Realme 3 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones priced under Rs. 11,000. The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Android 10 OS beta update is already available for the smartphone, and it is one of the most affordable smartphones to get a test of the latest Android OS. The company is likely to roll out a stable update in the next few weeks.

The device comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device complies with Widevine L1 certification, which lets users watch HD movies and shows on DRM-licensed platforms like the Prime Videos and Netflix.

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. Don't let the numbers blind you, as the phone uses a premium Sony sensor that is also seen on the OnePlus 6T. Besides, the phone also has a 25MP selfie camera, which utilizes the pixel binning technology to take better photographs in low-light conditions.

A 4,045 mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for the VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 via a micro USB port. Most of the smartphones at this price range supports fast charging but does not include one in the retail package and the Realme 3 Pro manages to include a 20W fast charger in the box. Unlike most of the smartphones, the device has dual nano-SIM card slots with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Should You Get The Realme 3 Pro?

If you are looking for a smartphone in sub Rs.12,000 price tag, then the Realme 3 Pro is the one to get with the offers from the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Realme 3 Pro ticks almost all the boxes that a user might seek in a mid-tier smartphone. Happy shopping!

