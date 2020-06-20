ENGLISH

    Realme 3 Pro Receives June 2020 Security Update With New Features

    Realme 3 Pro which was launched last year is now getting a new security update. The company has rolled out the June 2020 Android security patch. The update also includes some improvements of the device along with new features. Earlier, the Realme 3 and the Realme 3i have received the same update.

    Realme 3 Pro Receives June 2020 Security Update With New Features

     

    The latest update to the Realme 3 Pro runs the software version at RMX1851_11_C.06. According to changelog, the new update adds features like the Realme Link and the Realme PaySa app to the device, as well as a battery charging animation.

    The update also modifies a number of security problems on the phone. It also fixes the default state of the phone's power-saving mode auto-off switch and changes the screen brightness switch to power-saving mode.

    The new update is being rolled out periodically. So, it may take some time to reach all the units. The update is more than 461MB in size and the Realme 3 Pro users will receive a notification to download the update file. On the other hand, users can also be checked by clicking to Settings> About Phone> System Update.

    To recall, the Realme 3 Pro ships with the company's own ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU. Coming to the battery, a 4,045 mAh battery fuels the Realme 3 Pro and it packs a 20W fast charger.

    In terms of display designs, the device flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen which offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 × 2,340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

    For imaging, the handset packs a dual-camera setup on its back panel. There are a 16MP primary camera and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 25MP shooter. The features of the phone also comprise a Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB port for charging.

    Saturday, June 20, 2020, 21:38 [IST]
