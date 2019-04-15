Realme 3 Pro with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 710 SoC shows up on Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Geekbench listing of the device suggests a Realme RMX1851 model number.

Realme has scheduled a launch event on April 22 in India where it will be introducing the Pro variant of its recently launched affordable smartphone Realme 3. At the launch event of the Realme 3, the Realme 3 Pro was announced and ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been teased along with its key hardware. All the teasers and leaks hint at a competent budget smartphone with some good set of internals including camera and processor. Now, ahead of its Aprill 22 official launch, the device has made it to the popular mobile benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The Realme 3 Pro has been listed on Geekbench along with its model number and some hardware information. The Geekbench listing of the device suggests a Realme RMX1851 model number. The smartphone has been spotted with Snapdragon 710 processor. The same has been teased previously and is now confirmed by the listing. The device is said to come with 6GB of RAM to handle the multitasking. In the software department, the device will run on Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6.0 skin overlay.

Additionally, the Realme 3 Pro has also been spotted on the mobile certification platform Bluetooth SIG. Similar to the Geekbench listing, the Realme 3 Pro Bluetooth SIG certification listing highlights some specifications of the device. This listing hints at a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display panel and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone will come with a 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity option and will pack a 3,960mAh battery unit.

The previous leaks and teasers suggest a dual-rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The Realme 3 Pro will have a 16MP camera for video calling and selfies. Unlike the Bluetooth SIG listing, the leaks had suggested a bigger 4,230mAh battery unit with VOOC fast charging support.