Realme 3 Pro with Snapdragon 710 SoC going up for sale today at 12 noon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The sale will be live at Flipkart.com and Realme's own web store.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme launched the Pro variant of its popular affordable smartphone, the Realme 3 in the Indian market. Called Realme 3 Pro, the latest mid-range smartphone by the company goes up against the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Galaxy A30, etc. The smartphone has already gone up for sale in the country. Today, the device will be made available again to the masses via a flash sale.

Realme 3 Pro sale details and pricing:

The Realme 3 Pro comes with dual storage and RAM configurations. The high-end variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, whereas, the standard variant packs 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While the former has been priced at Rs 13,999, the latter retails at Rs 16,999. The smartphone comes in three gradient color variants including Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue, and Carbon Gray options.

Coming back to the sale, the device will be available for purchase online on Flipkart and Realme's own online store. The sale will go live at 12:00 PM. We would suggest you make sure that you are connected to a reliable internet connection before making the purchase. Also, visiting these online store a few minutes early than 12:00 PM will also increase your chances of grabbing the smartphone.

Users will be able to avail no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,334 per month. The users who will be making a purchase using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card will get an additional 10 percent discount on the purchase.

Realme 3 Pro hardware:

The Realme 3 Pro's major highlight is its camera sensors. The smartphone comes with a dual-lens setup at the rear with a 16MP primary Sony IMX 516 sensor and a 5MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 25MP camera at the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is housed within the waterdrop style notch up front. Notably, the smartphone has got support for 960 fps slow-mo recording via the last update.

The display is a 6.3-inch FHD+ panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top for protection against accidental damages and drops. The device runs on a Snapdragon 710 processor which is a premium mid-range processor by Qualcomm. Backing up the unit is a 4,045mAh battery unit.