Realme 3 Radiant blue color variant sales to go live in India on March 26 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The new color variant of the Realme 3 smartphone will be available for purchase on company's own online store along with the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Oppo's former subsidiary Realme recently introduced a new affordable smartphone in the Indian market called Realme 3. The successor to the Realme 2, the latest offering comes with some modern features such as a teardrop notch display, a dual-rear camera setup and more. The Realme 3 is one of the strongest contenders against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 smartphone. The smartphone was launched in India in Dynamic Black and Black color options. Now, the company is gearing up to bring another color variant of the smartphone in the country.

Realme recently took it to Twitter to announce that it is going to launch a new color variant of its latest entry, i.e, the Realme 3. The new color variant is the Radiant Blue color option which is slated to go on sale in India on March 26 starting 12 noon. The new color variant of the Realme 3 smartphone will be available for purchase on company's own online store along with the e-commerce giant Flipkart. Apart from the online stores, interested users will also be able to purchase the smartphone offline stores in the market.

The Realme 3 Radiant color option will be retiling for a same price tag as the remaining two variants. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage option is carrying a price tag of Rs 8,999, whereas, the 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal memory is retiling for Rs 10,999.

To recall, the Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which is a mid-range processor. As mentioned above, the smartphone comes in dual RAM and storage configurations including 3GB/32GB option and a 4GB/64GB option. The internal memory is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB. It ships with Android Pie OS based on ColorOS 6.0 UI. It flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.