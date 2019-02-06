ENGLISH

Realme 3 and Realme A1 expected to arrive in India soon: Reports

Realme 3 and Realme A1 is expected to arrive in India soon. All you need to know about the upcoming smartphones.

    Realme 3 was said to be arriving in the first quarter of 2019, and a recent report has also claimed that the mode number RMX1821 belongs to the Realme 3 smartphone. Now a new report has surfaced on web revealing another model number RX1825, it seems that the company is also working on a new smartphone. There are already rumors which claimed that the company is working Realme A1. Hence, it has been speculated that the RMX1825 might be the new Realme A1.

    Realme 3

    As of now, there is no concrete information about the specification of the Realme 3. The Realme 2 came with a wide notch on the top of the screen, so it is expected that the company will reduce the size of the notch on the upcoming smartphone. So we can safely expect the inclusion of a waterdrop-style notched display.

    Realme A1 Rumors

    According to the rumor the Realme A1 will be positioned between Realme U1 and Realme 2. The leaked render of the smartphone was first surfaced in December. According to the leak, the smartphone will be equipped with a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, clubbed with 2 GB and 3 GB RAM options. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 32GB onboard storage and also carry support for external storage.

    The leak suggested that the smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,200mhnon-removable battery. On optical front, the smartphone offers a combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera set up along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone is said to house an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The alleged Realme A1 is said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

     

    All these are based out of leaks and rumors, so we suggest you take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement of the devices.

    Read More About: Realme 3 realme a1 smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
