    By
    |

    Realme recently launched the Realme 3, the first smartphone from the company with a gradient design back panel. The Realme 3 is one of the best smartphones to buy, especially under Rs 10,000 price tag, and the device is going on sale today at 12:00 PM.

    Realme 3 special flash sale: Buy the smartphone here for Rs 8,999

     

    The Realme 3 will be available exclusively on Flipkart @ 12:00 PM. The base variant retails for Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, whereas the Realme 3 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage retails for Rs 10,999. The smartphone is also available on the Realme India official website.

    Buy the Realme 3 here

    Realme 3 specifications

    The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720p) display, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen has a water-drop notch display design, giving a premium look. The Realme 3 compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

    The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC powers the Realme 3 with 3/4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot and a dual nano-SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both. Realme 3 is the second smartphone to feature the MediaTek Helio P70, first being the Realme U1.

    The smartphone has an iPhone XS Max style dual camera set up at the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The back panel is made using glossy polycarbonate with dual tone finish. Coming back to the camera, the dual camera setup has a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, offering features like night mode and 1080p video recording capability. There is a 13 MP selfie camera on the front, which also supports 1080p video recording.

     

    The Realme 3 is fueled by a massive 4320 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 3 is also the first Realme device to offer Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
