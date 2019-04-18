Realme 3 with 4,230mAh battery going up for sale today on Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Realme 3 smartphone comes with a MediaTek P70 processor, under its hood.

Realme 3, the budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is going up for sale today in the Indian market. The smartphone was launched back in March 2019 in India with some modern features such as waterdrop notch display and dual lens camera setup. The smartphone has been made available via a number of flash sales in the country and is now again going up for sale in the country.

The Realme 3 will be available for purchase today in India starting 12 noon. The sale will be hosted on Flipkart and company's own online store realme.com. The smartphone will be available till the stocks last as this is a flash sale. Therefore, we suggest you to visit the aforementioned platforms a few minutes earlier than 12PM.

As for the specifications, the affordable Realme 3 smartphone comes with a MediaTek P70 processor, under its hood. The device comes in dual RAM and storage configurations. It is available in 3GB+32GB storage and 4GB+64GB storage. It runs on Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display has a dewdrop notch for the 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0. The rear camera module consists of a 13MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth lens. The rear camera supports video recording of 1080p@30fps. Backing up the smartphone is a 4,230mAh battery unit.

Realme 3 pricing:

The Realme 3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage carries a price label of Rs 8,999. The 4GB variant which comes with 64GB of internal storage is retailing for Rs 10,999 in the Indian market. The device comes in Dynamic Blue, Classic Black and Radiant Blue color options.