Realme 3 with MediaTek P70 goes on flash sale at 12 noon today in India

Realme 3, the latest budget smartphone by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is going up for another sale in the Indian market. The device is a successor to Realme 2 and it comes in two different configurations to choose from. Realme 3 has been made available via flash sales in the country previously and is will be available for purchase again today online.

The Realme 3 will be up for grabs online on e-commerce platform Flipkart along with company's own web store. The sale will begin at 12 noon sharp and it is expected to be live till the stock lasts. As this is a flash sale, it is suggested that you head Flipkart or Realme's online store a few minutes prior to the sale. This will increase your chances to get your hands on the device. Also, a reliable internet connection would make sure your session does not get interrupted.

As for the hardware, the Realme 3 runs on a MediaTek processor which is clubbed with 3GB/4GB RAM. To render high-end graphics with ease, the processor is combined with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. There is a storage space of 32GB/64GB which is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch display panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch which houses the front camera. To power the smartphone, there is a 4,230mAh battery unit under its hood.

In terms of pricing, the 3GB variant of the Realme 3 is retailing with a price tag of Rs 8,999, whereas, the 4GB variant with 64GB onboard storage comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999. The device will be available in two color option to choose from which are Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue.