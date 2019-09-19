Just In
Realme 5 Pro New Firmare Update Improves Camera Performance
The Realme 5 Pro has a new software update that's 312MB in size that packs in the August Android security patch. The new firmware carries version number RMX1971EX_11_A.09 and is believed to improve the smartphone's performance and boost its camera performance as well.
The Realme 5 Pro Software Update To Enhance Camera Performance
The Realme 5 Pro update is expected to enhance camera performance. Realme states that once updated, the rear main camera shows increased sharpness while capturing pictures. The resolution of the main and portrait mode shooters are believed to be improved.
Also, the update is said to improve the smartphone's stability along with enhanced video calling performance on WhatsApp and Facebook. The new software update is available now and you can check the Settings menu where you'll find the 'Software Update' option to download and install.
The Realme 5 Pro Specs And Features
The Realme 5 series was launched in August this year. The Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and has a quad-rear camera setup with 48MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 16MP selfie camera in the front.
The Realme 5 Pro comes in three variants where the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage costs Rs. 13,999; the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 14,999, and lastly, the top-end variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is set for Rs. 16,999.
