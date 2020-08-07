Realme 5 Pro, Realme C3 New Variants Arrive In India: Price, Sale Details News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched new variants of two of its popular budget offerings called the Realme C3 and the Realme 5 Pro. The company has launched both smartphones in new colour options. The new variants of the Realme C3 and the Realme 5 Pro are available for sale via online retail stores including Flipkart and company's online store. Following are the details on their pricing and availability:

Realme C3, Realme 5 Pro New Color Variants Price

The Realme C3 is now launched in a new Volcano Grey colour option. The device was earlier announced Blazing Red and Frozen Blue shades. The new colour option will also be available with 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage.

You will be able to buy the handset for Rs. 8,999 and Rs, 9,999 respectively. The device is up for grabs online via Flipkart and company's website, i.e, Realme.com.

The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, is announced in Chroma White colour option. Earlier, this device was available in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green shades. However, the company has launched this variant in a single 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. You will be able to buy this model for Rs. 16,999. Similar to the Realme C3, it will also be available for sale via Flipkart and the company's official website.

Both smartphones have been quite popular in the budget segment since their arrival. The company had launched the device in multiple so that users can select a variant considering the budget as well as RAM and storage requirements.

The latest entrant will give users an option to chose the handset based on skin shades. With the company launching new models almost six months later suggests the high popularity of both units in the country.

