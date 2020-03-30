Realme 6 Gets HD Streaming On Netflix Via New Update News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 6 is the latest budget smartphone that comes loaded with some high-end features. One of the biggest highlights of this device is the 90Hz FHD+ display that is available at a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999. While the device packed a high-end display, it came void of HD support for Netflix. Not anymore, as the brand has released a new update for the same.

Realme 6 Update Details

The Realme 6 update has been released with the RMX2001_11_B.17 firmware build number and weighs 308MB approximately. It is worth mentioning that the company has released this update in a phased manner. Its mass rollout is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

In terms of the changelog, the latest update brings the March 2020 Android security patch. It has also added support for HD streaming on Netflix. The same has been confirmed by Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, via Twitter.

With the latest OTA updates, now you can make the most of your stay at home by enjoying Netflix in HD on #realme6 & #realme6Pro. Reply with what you guys are watching now. pic.twitter.com/3djRE0dbyA — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) March 27, 2020

Realme 6 Complete Hardware And Software Details

The Realme 6 is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD panel protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top. The display delivers a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution, has a 20:9 aspect ratio, punch-hole and offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is the only device in its segment to offers this high refresh rate.

The Realme 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset accompanied by Mali-G76 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. The device supports up to 256GB microSD card. Software-wise, it boots on Android Pie OS and has a Realme UI skin atop.

In the imaging department, the quad-rear camera module houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle-sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. The selfies are captured using the 16MP camera upfront. Keeping everything in check is a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge support.

Best Mobiles in India