Realme 6 New Variant Coming Soon To India: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 6 has been one of the most popular mid-range smartphone series ever since its launch earlier this year. The company introduced the standard and the Pro model in the new series and is said to be working o the Realme 6i as well. But, it seems that the company plans on bringing a new variant of the standard Realme 6 soon in India. Following are the details:

Realme 6 To Launch With New Configuration?

A report via 91Mobiles in association with noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal suggests that the Realme 6 will soon be launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. As of now, it is unknown in which price bucket it will be launched. However, it is said to come in Comet Blue and Comet White color options.

If we speak of the current variants, then the Realme 6 is already available in three different configurations. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the mid variant packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There is another high-end model which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

What Are The Key Features Of Realme 6?

The Realme 6 is one of the most powerful budget smartphones. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G90 processor combined with Mal-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GGB RAM. It comes with up to 128GB storage and supports up to 256GB microSD card.

The device flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It features a punch-hole and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The imaging setup comprises of a quad-rear camera module at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor.

It also has an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with am f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The selfies are handled by a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Rounding off its specification-sheet is a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge technology.

