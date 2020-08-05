Realme 6 Pro Newly Launched Lightning Red Color Variant Goes Live On Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has secretly launched a new color variant of the Realme 6 Pro. The new Lightning Red color variant is already listed on Flipkart and is available for all memory variants. The handset was launched back in March in Lightning Orange, Lightning Blue color variants.

Price And Sale Offers

In terms of price, the new color option of the Realme 6 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,999. On the other hand, the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 19,999. The new variant will be available for purchase from August 6 (12 am) at the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale.

Customers can get 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card while buying the Realme 6 Pro. In addition, the offers also include five percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and no-cost EMI options also available.

Realme 6 Pro: Specifications

To recall, the Realme 6 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a dual punch-hole cutout design. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The processor of the handset offers enhanced gaming experience without any issue. The storage is further expanded up to up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the software front, it runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The device is backed up by a 4,300 mAh battery with support for a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Realme 6 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup which is equipped with 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens a 12MP shooter, and another 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it features a dual-selfie camera including a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor and an 8MP lens. For connectivity, it includes dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM support.

