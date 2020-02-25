ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 6i Images Spotted On FCC Certification Site

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Realme 6i has been spotted on the FCC certification site revealing some key details about the device. The images surfaced show that the device will sport a 48MP primary camera and 18W faster-charging technology. We can expect the phone to launch on March 18. If the date is confirmed by Realme, this will be a back-to-back second device launch in a shorter gap, after the 5i that forayed in the market on January 6, 2020.

    Realme 6i Images Spotted On FCC Certification Site

     

    The handset carries the RMX2040 model name and packs a 5000mAh battery. It has a dimension of 164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm and carries a weight of 195g. The 6i features a microUSB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, it doesn't have a USB Type-C. We can expect the handset to sport a 6.52- inch display with 720 pixel resolution. It might sport a quad rear camera setup and has a selfie sensor on the flaunting teardrop notch.

    The leaked images show Wi-Fi b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE for both the SIM slots. On the software front, it runs ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. The images revealed by FCC reveals that the 6i comes with a power key which is mounted on the left side of the phone. And, it has volume keys on the right side.

    It has a loudspeaker mounted at the bottom side of the handset. According to earlier rumors, the handset could get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options. The previous reports also suggest that the device could price around Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Lastly, it could arrive in black and gold color options.

    via: 1, 2

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme Mobile news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 16:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X