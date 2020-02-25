Realme 6i Images Spotted On FCC Certification Site News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Realme 6i has been spotted on the FCC certification site revealing some key details about the device. The images surfaced show that the device will sport a 48MP primary camera and 18W faster-charging technology. We can expect the phone to launch on March 18. If the date is confirmed by Realme, this will be a back-to-back second device launch in a shorter gap, after the 5i that forayed in the market on January 6, 2020.

The handset carries the RMX2040 model name and packs a 5000mAh battery. It has a dimension of 164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm and carries a weight of 195g. The 6i features a microUSB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, it doesn't have a USB Type-C. We can expect the handset to sport a 6.52- inch display with 720 pixel resolution. It might sport a quad rear camera setup and has a selfie sensor on the flaunting teardrop notch.

The leaked images show Wi-Fi b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE for both the SIM slots. On the software front, it runs ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. The images revealed by FCC reveals that the 6i comes with a power key which is mounted on the left side of the phone. And, it has volume keys on the right side.

It has a loudspeaker mounted at the bottom side of the handset. According to earlier rumors, the handset could get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options. The previous reports also suggest that the device could price around Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Lastly, it could arrive in black and gold color options.

via: 1, 2

Best Mobiles in India