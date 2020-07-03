Realme 6i Reportedly To Come As Rebadged Realme 6s In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme might launch its Realme 6i in India as a rebranded version of the Realme 6s which was launched in Europe in May. It comes to light from a report on OnPhones via GizmoChina. The Realme 6i is already in the market which was launched in India as the Realme Narzo 10. This could be because the company does not want to launch an entry-level phone in the mid-range '6' series phone in the country.

According to the report image, the Realme 6i features a punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate There is a hole for the camera in the upper left corner of the display. The handset is confirmed to pack the Helio G90T processor. It will be available in a single storage variant which is 4GB RAM + 64GB storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

For imaging, it will pack a quad-camera setup along with a 48MP main sensor at the back. It will be offered in black and white color options. Apart from these, the rest of the features of the phone are under wraps. According to the store attendant, the phone will be launched next week.

It is expected that the price of the new Realme 6i will be below of the Realme 6. Now, the Realme 6 price has gone up to Rs. 14,999. So, the Realme 6i is expected to come as a more affordable model with a price tag under Rs. 14,000.

Realme is launching one phone after another in the market to compete with other brands. The company has recently launched the X3 series in the country. It has now become a trend to launch phones with different names in different markets. As a result, two different phones with the same name are available in different markets.

Best Mobiles in India