Realme 6i Set To launch Today; How To Watch Live Stream?

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone - the Realme 6i today in Myanmar. The upcoming phone is said to arrive with the latest MediaTekHelio G80 SoC, quad-camera setup, waterdrop notch, and a lot more. According to the official teaser, the smartphone is teased to pack a 5,000 mAh battery. Here are the details:

Realme 6i Expected Price

The upcoming Realme 6i is expected to be cheaper than its elder sibling -- the Realme 6. The launch of the smartphone is scheduled to take place at 3 PM MMT (2 PM IST). The company will launch the smartphone via online live streaming on Realme Myanmar official Facebook handle.

To recall, the Realme 6 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the 6GB RAM +128GB ROM is priced at Rs.14,999, and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage is listed for Rs. 15,999.

Realme 6i Confirmed Specifications

According to the official teasers, the company has already confirmed that the Realme 6i will be powered by the MediaTekHelio G80 processor, clubbed with dual Cortex-A75 cores with 2GHz of maximum clock speed and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor.

Upfront, the smartphone will feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Realme 6i is also confirmed to arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W quick charging support.

Realme 6i Expected Specifications

According to the latest Geekbench listing, the Realme 6i is suggested to run on Android 10 on top of Color OS 7.0. However, there no information revealed about the display specifications. FCC listing suggests that the phone will 164.4x75.4x9.0mm in size and weight around 195 grams. On the connectivity part, the Realme 6i offers USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE connectivity, NFC, FM Radio, and GPS.

