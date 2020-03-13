Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G70 Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme has recently launched its latest lineup of smartphones - the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro in India. However, the company was also expected to launch on more phone in this series widely reported as the Realme 6i. Earlier the smartphone was spotted on FCC and IMDA certification platforms with a model number RMX2040. Now, the smartphone with the same model number is listed in Geekbench disclosing some of the specifications of the smartphone.

The listing also suggests a new phone with model number RMX2063 which was also spotted on FCC database back in January.

Realme 6i Geekbench Specifications

The alleged Realme 6i with model number RX2040 is spotted on Geekbench test and the listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Helio G70 processor, clubbed with 4GB of RAM. The listing also revealed that the phone will be pre-loaded with Android 10 operating system. The Geekbench 5 test results show that the alleged Realme 6i has managed to score 345 in single-core and 1,293 in the multi-core test.

The FCC listing of the Realme 6i already confirmed that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display. The smartphone sports a 48MP primary camera setup and it will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery. The FCC listing also suggested that the phone will support 18W fast charging with USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the smartphone with model number RMX2063 manages to score 570 in single-core and 1,683 in multi-core test on Geekbench 5. The listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and runs in Android 10 OS.

However, the company is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartphone. Let's see when the company is planning to launch the Realme 6i. Reports also suggest that the phone might be launched as the Realme 5.

