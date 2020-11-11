Realme 7 5G Expected To Launch Soon As Global Variant Of Realme V5 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 7 5G is likely to launch soon as the handset has been spotted on the NBTC certification website. It has been two months since the company launched the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro in India and both phones come with 4G connectivity. Now, the launch of the Realme 7 5G is around the corner and it is expected to be the global variant of the Realme V5 that was launched in China back in August.

Realme 7 5G Gets NBTC Certification

As per the NBTC listing, the Realme 7 5G will have a model number of Realme RMX2111 which is similar to the Realme V5. It further confirms that the Realme 7 5G will be rebranded as the Realme V5. The certification only reveals the model number of the handset. The features of the Realme 7 5G will be similar to the Realme V5 as both are the same device.

To recall, Realme V5 is available starting at RMB 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000). Features of the phone include a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset handles the processing paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Running the Android 10, the Realme V5 has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. For imaging, the Realme V5 has a quad-camera system that houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Further, the handset sports a side fingerprint sensor.

The company makes the Realme V5, which is the most affordable 5G handset. We can expect the same price tag for the Realme 7 5G as well. Meanwhile, the company has a plan to bring more Dimensity-powered phones in India. So, the Realme 7 5G India launch might take place soon.

