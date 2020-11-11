ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 7 5G Expected To Launch Soon As Global Variant Of Realme V5

    By
    |

    Realme 7 5G is likely to launch soon as the handset has been spotted on the NBTC certification website. It has been two months since the company launched the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro in India and both phones come with 4G connectivity. Now, the launch of the Realme 7 5G is around the corner and it is expected to be the global variant of the Realme V5 that was launched in China back in August.

    Realme 7 5G Expected To Launch Soon As Global Variant Of Realme V5

     

    Realme 7 5G Gets NBTC Certification

    As per the NBTC listing, the Realme 7 5G will have a model number of Realme RMX2111 which is similar to the Realme V5. It further confirms that the Realme 7 5G will be rebranded as the Realme V5. The certification only reveals the model number of the handset. The features of the Realme 7 5G will be similar to the Realme V5 as both are the same device.

    To recall, Realme V5 is available starting at RMB 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000). Features of the phone include a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset handles the processing paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

    Running the Android 10, the Realme V5 has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. For imaging, the Realme V5 has a quad-camera system that houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Further, the handset sports a side fingerprint sensor.

    The company makes the Realme V5, which is the most affordable 5G handset. We can expect the same price tag for the Realme 7 5G as well. Meanwhile, the company has a plan to bring more Dimensity-powered phones in India. So, the Realme 7 5G India launch might take place soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X