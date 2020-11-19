Realme 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Goes Official: Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 7 5G has been announced via a virtual event in Europe. The handset is the most affordable 5G phone in Europe and it went official in India back in September with 4G connectivity. However, the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC is an upgrade over the MediaTek Helio 695 chipset powering the original Realme 7.

Other features of the Realme 7 5G include a 48MP quad-rear lens setup, 120Hz display, and more. As of now, there is no word on the availability of the handset in other markets.

Realme 7 5G Price And Availability

The price of the Realme 7 5G has been set at EUR 279 which roughly translates to Rs. 24,600 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In terms of colors, it comes in the Baltic Blue color option. The phone will be available for purchase starting November 27 with a special price tag of EUR 229 (around Rs. 20,200) for the Black Friday sale. Notably, the special price will be applicable until November 30.

Realme 7 5G: Specifications

The FHD+ LCD display of the Realme 7 5G measures 6.5-inch. The screen delivers 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 × 2,400 pixels. The device gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset coupled with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. One can also expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Coming to the cameras, the Realme 7 5G has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and videos, it packs a 16MP front-facing camera.

Furthermore, the device has a side-positioned fingerprint sensor and also features Dolby Atmos and High-res Audio, Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

