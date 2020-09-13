Realme 7 Firmware Update Released: What Are The New Features? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme's latest affordable smartphone offering is the Realme 7series. Announced earlier this month, the new smartphone lineup has two models including the standard and the Pro model. It has been just a few weeks since the arrival of the Realme 7 and the company has already dished out a new firmware update for the handset.

Realme 7 New Firmware Update Changelog

The Realme 7 update comes with the RMX2151_11_A.43 firmware build. The update weighs around 300MB in size. The company is rolling out the update in batches and it will take a while for the mass rollout to be complete. A notification for the same should be available or you also can check the update manually. You can head to the Software Update section in the Settings menu for the same.

Now coming to the changelog, the major change which this update brings is the addition of the 64MP Professional mode for the camera. Earlier, this feature was available on the Realme 7 Pro, but now the standard model also gets the same. The update optimizes the overall rear camera, charging speeds, and also adds new charging animation.

Additionally, it adds support for Amazon Alexa which now can be downloaded via Google Play Store on the device. The new firmware is also said to improve the fingerprint scanner and the touch control experience. Also, the update brings along the August 2020 Android security patch.

Just to recall, the Realme 7 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The quad-camera setup at the rear comes with 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a pair of 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture completing the setup.

For selfies, there is a 16MP camera packed inside the punch-hole upfront The device uses the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It has the latest Android 10 OS wrapped around Realme UI skin. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which has 30W Quick charging support.

