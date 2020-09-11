Just In
Realme 7 Pro Sale Scheduled On September 14: Should You Buy?
After selling 1,80,000 units of the Realme 7, the company has announced that another smartphone is going on sale on September 14 at its store and Flipkart. The Realme 7 Pro was launched earlier this month and it comes in two variants.
Realme 7 Pro: Price And Variants
The smartphones come in two variants, such as 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-house storage. The Realme 7 Pro features two colour options- Mirror White and Mirror Blue and priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.
Realme 7 Pro: Specifications
The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display along with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and Super AMOLED display. It has a Snapdragon 720G processor, 6GB and 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Furthermore, the Realme 7 Pro supports the in-display fingerprint sensor.
On the optics front, the smartphone has 64MP primary camera along with f/ 1.8, 8-megapixel, 2MP monochrome, and 2MP macro sensor. It also has Stary Mode along with UltraScape Night Video Mode that can offer a clear picture at night, as per the company claims. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera for selfies and video recording.
Realme 7 Next Sale Date: Details
Meanwhile, the company has shared that the next sale of the Realme 7 is scheduled for September 17, 2020. The smartphone also comes in two storage variants - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The Realme 7 comes in two colour options- Mist Blue and Mist White.
If we talk about its specifications, it has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, dual-SIM, and powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. There is a quad-camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP monochrome sensor, 2MP sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 16MP camera.
