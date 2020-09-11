ENGLISH

    Realme 7 Pro Sale Scheduled On September 14: Should You Buy?

    By
    |

    After selling 1,80,000 units of the Realme 7, the company has announced that another smartphone is going on sale on September 14 at its store and Flipkart. The Realme 7 Pro was launched earlier this month and it comes in two variants.

    Realme 7 Pro: Price And Variants

     

    Realme 7 Pro: Price And Variants

    The smartphones come in two variants, such as 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-house storage. The Realme 7 Pro features two colour options- Mirror White and Mirror Blue and priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

    Realme 7 Pro: Specifications

    The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display along with a 1080 × 2400 resolution and Super AMOLED display. It has a Snapdragon 720G processor, 6GB and 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Furthermore, the Realme 7 Pro supports the in-display fingerprint sensor.

    On the optics front, the smartphone has 64MP primary camera along with f/ 1.8, 8-megapixel, 2MP monochrome, and 2MP macro sensor. It also has Stary Mode along with UltraScape Night Video Mode that can offer a clear picture at night, as per the company claims. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera for selfies and video recording.

    Realme 7 Next Sale Date: Details

    Meanwhile, the company has shared that the next sale of the Realme 7 is scheduled for September 17, 2020. The smartphone also comes in two storage variants - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The Realme 7 comes in two colour options- Mist Blue and Mist White.

    If we talk about its specifications, it has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, dual-SIM, and powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. There is a quad-camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP monochrome sensor, 2MP sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 16MP camera.

    Story first published: Friday, September 11, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
