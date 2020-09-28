Just In
Realme 7 Pro SE India Launch Teased; Could Be Rebadged Realme 7i
Realme 7 smartphone series debuted earlier this month in India. The new lineup was announced with the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro smartphones. The company then introduced another model dubbed Realme 7i in the international market. Now, the brand seems to launch this same model in India, however with a different moniker. The company itself has confirmed the launch of a new Realme 7 series smartphone in India.
New Realme 7 Series Smartphone Confirmed To Launch In India
Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a new Realme 7 series smartphone in India. The tweet doesn't reveal the name of the handset, however, it has a teaser image of the rear panel of the device. The smartphone is seen donning a dark green gradient skin with L-shaped quad-rear camera setup. The camera setup will have a 64MP primary sensor.
Guys, we have something new and exciting coming up with eyes so sharp that your lives will become inevitably cooler!— Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 26, 2020
Will reveal more about it soon. Stay tuned for the next episode of #AskMadhav.#LeapToNextGen pic.twitter.com/BZ3uHxCRk5
This handset is tipped to be the rebranded version of the Realme 7i which is also a recent entrant in the affordable segment. Going by the information shared by the tipster Mukul Sharma, this model will be launched as the Redmi 7 Pro SE in India.
The tipster also shared the details on the other expected Realme launches. The company is also said to launch Buds Wireless Pro, a 55-inch 4K TV, one sandbar, Buds Air Pro, Watch S smartwatch, Smart Plugs, Toothbrush, and a 360-degree smart camera.
Now coming back to the Realme 7 Pro SE, if this model is indeed the rebranded Realme 7i, then we can guess what features it would offer. The device could come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The smartphone could make use of the Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood.
The quad-camera setup at the rear will come with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device is expected to get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery unit.
