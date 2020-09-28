Realme 7 Pro SE India Launch Teased; Could Be Rebadged Realme 7i News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 7 smartphone series debuted earlier this month in India. The new lineup was announced with the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro smartphones. The company then introduced another model dubbed Realme 7i in the international market. Now, the brand seems to launch this same model in India, however with a different moniker. The company itself has confirmed the launch of a new Realme 7 series smartphone in India.

New Realme 7 Series Smartphone Confirmed To Launch In India

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a new Realme 7 series smartphone in India. The tweet doesn't reveal the name of the handset, however, it has a teaser image of the rear panel of the device. The smartphone is seen donning a dark green gradient skin with L-shaped quad-rear camera setup. The camera setup will have a 64MP primary sensor.

Guys, we have something new and exciting coming up with eyes so sharp that your lives will become inevitably cooler!

Will reveal more about it soon. Stay tuned for the next episode of #AskMadhav.#LeapToNextGen pic.twitter.com/BZ3uHxCRk5 — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 26, 2020

This handset is tipped to be the rebranded version of the Realme 7i which is also a recent entrant in the affordable segment. Going by the information shared by the tipster Mukul Sharma, this model will be launched as the Redmi 7 Pro SE in India.

The tipster also shared the details on the other expected Realme launches. The company is also said to launch Buds Wireless Pro, a 55-inch 4K TV, one sandbar, Buds Air Pro, Watch S smartwatch, Smart Plugs, Toothbrush, and a 360-degree smart camera.

Now coming back to the Realme 7 Pro SE, if this model is indeed the rebranded Realme 7i, then we can guess what features it would offer. The device could come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The smartphone could make use of the Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood.

The quad-camera setup at the rear will come with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device is expected to get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India