Realme 7 Series, Narzo 20 Pro Receives New Firmware Update In India: Here Is The New Changelog

Earlier this year Realme introduced a new mid-range smartphone series dubbed Realme 7. The company launched the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in this lineup. Both smartphones have received a new firmware update. The Narzo 20 Pro which also debuted recently in India is getting the latest firmware update. Let's see what this new update changelog brings to the table:

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro Update Changelog

The Realme 7 and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro are getting the same firmware update. Both smartphones have received the latest November Android security. The smartphones are getting the update with RMX2151PU firmware build. The update is being released for the users in India as an OTA. Therefore, it might take a while for this update to be available to all the units.

The Realme 7 Pro has also received a new Android update with the November 2020 security patch. The firmware build here is RMX2170PU_11A.23 and this update as well is being released as an OTA.

Now coming to the changelog, the update for the standard Realme 7 and Narzo 20 Pro brings fixes for general bugs along with the latest security patch. The update also optimizes camera performance. It brings along a fix for the issue with the front camera's video recording feature.

The Super Nighscape feature is also optimized with the new update. Additionally, both Realme 7 and the Narzo 20 Pro have now improved touch response. The front camera's video recording is also optimized on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The general bug fixes and overall system optimization has been made to this model as well with the new update.

