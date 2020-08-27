Realme 7 Series With 65W Fast Charging Confirmed To Launch In India September 3 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 7 series is set to launch in India on September 3. The series comprises the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The company also claimed to offer faster experience with this series. In addition, the handsets are already listed on Flipkart suggesting some key features. The launch event will take place September 3 at 12:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the company has announced blind order for both handsets starting August 27 to September 2. Customers can grab the handsets via Realme.com and they need to pay Rs. 1,000. If anyone books during this period, the remaining amount must be paid between September 3 and September 15. Blind order users will get a discount of Rs. 100 while buying the Realme 7 series.

Realme 7 Series Details

Both handsets will pack the 65W fast-charging support. The Flipkart listing further reveals the Realme 7 series will feature a punch-hole design and both handsets will be TuV Rheinland certified. Besides, the Realme 7 series will offer up to 3.5 hours of calling and 13.2 hours of music playback with three minutes of charge.

As per teaser video, the Realme 7 series might pack the rectangular quad-camera module which is said to feature a 64MP primary sensor. In terms of display, both handsets are likely to offer AMOLED screen along with a high refresh rate. It might have an in-display fingerprint sensor and the volume rocker will be on the left side and the power button will be housed on the right side.

Apart from this, nothing is more known about the handset. However, Realme India CEO would share some details about the Realme 7 series on the AskMadhav virtual session in the coming days. The Flipkart listing also suggests, more features about the handsets will be revealed on August 28.

