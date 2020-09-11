Realme 7i Pops Up On Geekbench; Android 10 OS, 8GB RAM Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 7 series recently went official in India as the company's new mid-range smartphone lineup. The company announced two models including the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. There is another model lined up to join this series. Dubbed Realme 7i, the device is slated for September 17 launch. Its features and design were recently revealed via an Indonesian online retailer's listing. Now, its processor details along with benchmark scores gave been revealed by Geekbench.

Realme 7i Processor Details Tipped Via Geekbench

The Realme 7i has been spotted at Geekbench with the Realme RMX2103 model number. A Twitter user going by @smartvenkat95 has shared a screenshot of the same. The listing notes a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

The name of the processor is not mentioned here, however, the motherboard 'Bengal' suggests it to be the Snapdragon 662 processor. As per the Geekbench database, the Realme 7i will be launched with 8GB RAM configuration. The listing doesn't give any hints on the storage capacity.

The smartphone will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. We can expect it to come pre-installed with Realme UI similar to the recent Realme offerings. The only other detail which the website reveals on the upcoming handset is the benchmark scores.

The Realme 7i has logged a total of 1516 points in the single-core test and 5,420 on the multi-core test. The recent online listing of the handset on an e-commerce website indicated a quad-camera module for imaging. The smartphone is said to offer a 64MP primary sensor combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth lens.

The device is expected to sport an HD+ display that will measure 6.5-inches and will be an LCD panel with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Also, the display will have a higher refresh rate of 90Hz. The front panel could pack a 16MP sensor for selfies. A 5,000 mAh battery is said to keep the lights on. There will also be an 18W fast charging support in the mix.

