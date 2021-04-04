Realme 8 5G, 8 Pro 5G India Launch Officially Confirmed: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 8 has debuted as one of the latest budget smartphone lineups by the company in India. The brand has introduced the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro for the masses with features such as a 108MP primary rear camera (on the Pro model), AMOLED FHD+ display, and quick charging supported batteries. Despite all the high-end features, the new mid-range models come void of 5G-network support which is the current trend. But, that isn't going to be the case going forward as the brand is gearing up to bring the 5G variants of both smartphones.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent?

Realme has itself confirmed the arrival of the Realme 8 5G series in India. Early rumours have tipped the launch of Realme 8i alongside the standard Realme 8 5G in the country. But, there was no confirmation of the Realme 8 Pro 5G variant until now.

The company has revealed the upcoming launch of the Realme 8 5G series with a response to a user query on Twitter via its official support account. Realme has not revealed the official launch date yet but has revealed both devices are heading soon to the Indian market. It shouldn't be long before the brand confirms the specific launch time.

Notably, the tweet doesn't reveal any development details of the Realme 8i. So, it remains to be seen if the brand brings this variant as well alongside the Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8 Pro 5G. It is being suggested that the company might introduce the new 5G lineup by the second half of April 2021.

As of now, other specifics such as hardware and pricing details are also undisclosed. It could be a possibility that the company makes changes specifically to the processors on both Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro 5G variants. We might see an identical display, camera, and battery as on the standard Realme 8, 8 Pro 4G models. There shouldn't be much difference in the pricing as well.

