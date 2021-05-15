Realme 8 5G Gets New Storage Model; Price Starts At Rs. 13,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is now focusing more on the mid-range segment more than its flagship devices. Currently, the Realme 8 5G is the most affordable 5G-enabled device in the country as the brand has launched another storage variant of the handset. The Realme 8 5G has now received a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option which will sit with the existing 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM models.

Where To Buy?

The new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme 8 5G will cost Rs. 13,999 and will go for the first sale on May 18 via Flipkart, the Realme website. Buyers also get 10 percent cashback on MobiKwik payments and Rs. 75 cashback with Freecharge payments. Apart from the storage option, the features of the new variant remain the same as the other units.

To recall, the handset was launched in India last month starting at Rs. 14,999, while the high-end model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone is available in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue color options.

Realme 8 5G: Features

The Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC handles the processing which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion via microSD slot. The handset also features Dynamic RAM Expansion technology which can convert the storage into virtual RAM.

Running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top, it has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Moreover, the device offers a 48MP triple camera setup at the rear panel along with Nightscape, Pro Mode, AI Scan, Super Macro Modes. Other sensors include a 2MP mono sensor and a 2MP lens. For selfies and videos, it gets a 16MP front camera sensor. Lastly, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Realme 8 5G: What Makes It Unique?

Features like 90Hz display, Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, 5G connectivity make the device the best in the segment. Besides, the Realme 8 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is the first phone in India and the handset can easily beat the smartphones like the Redmi Note 10S and the Galaxy F41.

