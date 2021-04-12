Realme 8 5G Launch Slated For April 21: Expected Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally unveiled the launch date for the 5G versions of the Realme 8 series. The launch is slated for April 21 which was revealed via the official Facebook page of Realme Thailand. The company had already confirmed the existence of the standard Realme 5G. However, there are rumors that the company might launch the Realme 8 Pro 5G and the Realme 8i.

Going by the official teaser video, the back panel of the Realme 8 5G will have a black shade. However, the phone doesn't have the brand's tagline like the Realme 8 4G model. Although, the back panel of the 5G model will feature the same gradient surface and a square-shaped camera module as the 4G unit.

Realme 8 5G Key Details

In terms of features, the company has not shared any features of the Realme 8 5G yet. However, the phone already visited multiple certifications, which given us the expected features of the device. Going by this, the handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench with the model number RMX3241 where it managed to score 570 and 1766 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G is said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and will ship with Android 11 OS. For battery, the Realme 8 5G is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery, and it will measure 162.5 x 74.8 × 8.5mm, and weigh around 185 grams. Further, the phone will get 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and 5G support for connectivity.

Other key details of the Realme 8 5G are still unknown at this moment. However, the phone is rumored to be the rebranded version of the Realme V13 5G that was launched last month in China. If there appears to be true, the Realme 8 5G would be launched with a 90Hz display, unlike the 60Hz display on the Realme 8 4G.

Realme 8 5G India Launch

The Realme 8 5G India launch is already confirmed by the company. But the exact launch date is yet to be announced. It is rumored to arrive in the country day after the Thailand launch. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Best Mobiles in India