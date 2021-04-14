Realme 8 5G Listed On Google Play Console Ahead Of Launch; Display, Processor Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently announced the official launch date for Realme 8 5G smartphone lineup. Both standard and the Realme 8 Pro 5G will be unveiled on April 21 in the country. We already have come across several leaks that hints at the development of these two smartphones and also the features and specifications. The standard Realme 8 5G has now been spotted at Google Play Console giving additional insight into the design and features.

Realme 8 5G Specifications Leaked On Google Play Console

The Google Play Console database has the device listed with the RE513C1 model number. The listing suggests the smartphone will be launched with an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 420 DPI pixel density. The Realme 8 4G also has an FHD+ display, therefore it would be safe to assume the same AMOLED panel with a punch-hole cutout.

The Realme 8 5G will be coming with the MediaTek MT6883 processor as per the website. This chipset is otherwise known as the MediTek Dimensity 800 processor. It is worth mentioning that this handset was earlier leaked on Geekbench with the Dimensity 700 processor. So, we will likely have to wait for an official teaser to be sure of which processor will be driving the unit.

The Google Play Listing also reveals the Realme 8 5G will launch with an 8GB RAM configuration. The smartphone will boot on Android 11 OS which is the same across the Realme 8 4G series as well. The smartphone will feature a Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. This listing didn't share any details on the battery capacity or the camera specifications.

In addition to Google Play Console and Geekbench, the Realme 8 5G has also been spotted at FCC and BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards). The former suggested a 5,000 mAh battery unit which we can expect to be supported by fast charging technology.

Some reports also hint that the Realme 8 5G could be launched as the rebranded Realme V15. However, there is no authentic leak or teaser to support this piece of information. Nevertheless, the official launch is inching closer and some more details would emerge soon.

