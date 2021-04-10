Realme 8 5G Looks Identical To 4G Variant In New Promotional Video News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro arrived as the company's latest bet in the mid-range segment. While both devices bring high-end features to the table, they come void of 5G network support which is the latest trend. The company has been hinting at the launch of the Realme 8 5G series for a while. The standard Realme 8 5G also paid a visit to Geekbench. Now, an official promo video has been leaked online which reiterates an imminent launch.

Realme 8 5G Official Promo Video Leaked

The Realme 8 5G series official promo video has been shared on Twitter by tipster Mukuk Sharma. The short 10-second video gives a glimpse of Realme 5G's design. Going by the leaked promotional video, we can expect the company to launch the handset with an identical design as the 4G variant.

The Realme 8 5G's rear panel seems to be skipping the bold "Dare To Leap" labelling. The back panel is seen with a gradient surface as the standard 4G variant. There is a protruding square-shaped camera module as well on the rear. The front panel has not been revealed in the teaser video. However, we can expect a punch-hole design with slim borders as the Realme 8 4G.

Besides Geekbench, the Realme 8 5G series has been spotted on FCC and BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) mobile authentication platform. The leaked promotional video also doesn't hint at any specific hardware details. But, it is being suggested that Realme will make changes primarily to the processor rest all the features will remain intact.

The Realme 8 5G earlier stopped by Geekbench with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. This chipset will have an in-built modem for 5G connectivity. The benchmark website further tipped 8GB RAM. The standard 4G variant also has this RAM capacity which is combined with 128GB onboard storage.

The smartphone benchmark website also confirmed Android 11 OS which will be topped with the Realme UI 2.0 interface. The device will launch with a 5,000 mAh battery unit as per the FCC certification website. Notably, the Realme 8 5G series is expected to debut on April 22 in India. More information on the features are likely to emerge in the coming days.

