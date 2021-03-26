Realme 8 5G, Realme 8i To Arrive Soon In India: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched its mid-range Realme 8 series this week in India. The Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro comes as the latest offering by the brand in the sub Rs. 20,000 segment. While the brand has raised the standards in the mid-range segment with a 108MP camera, the Realme 8 series still has the standard 4G network connectivity. In the latest development, the brand has confirmed the launch of a 5G variant alongside the Realme 8i soon.

Is Realme 5G Launch Imminent In India?

Realme is gearing to add up two more devices to the Realme 8 series. As per a report via Financial Express, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro 4G will now be joined by the Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8i. Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth confirmed this piece of information to the publication in an interview.

Both Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8i will be landing soon in the Indian market. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. As of now, no features have been tipped by the company. We might come across some information or teaser soon.

Additionally, the pricing of the Realme 8's 5G variant is said to be tagged in between the standard and the Pro model. Just for reference, the vanilla Realme 8 has been announced with Rs. 14,999 asking price tag, while the Realme 8 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs. 17,999.

This suggests the device could be priced at either Rs. 15,000 or Rs. 16,000 approximately. The company seems to be aiming to beat another brand by launching yet another cheapest 5G smartphone in India.

The Narzo 30 Pro is currently amongst the most cheapest 5G smartphones available in the country. The Realme 8 5G might soon carry the label for the most affordable 5G smartphone. The pricing and specifications of the Realme 8i also haven't been tipped as of now.

However, this variant is said to come with slightly toned-down hardware compared to the standard Realme 8. It remains to be seen if the Super AMOLED panel remains present on this variant or we get to see an LCD panel.

