Realme 8 5G With Dimensity 700 5G SoC Goes Official Ahead Of India Launch: What's New?

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 8 5G series in India today. But, the company has discreetly taken the wraps off the device in Thailand. Only the standard variant has been officially announced as of now. The device comes with subtle hardware changes compared to the 4G model such as a Dimesity processor and a 48MP triple-rear camera module.

Realme 8 5G: What's Different?

The Realme 8 5G is packed with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This is different from the Super AMOLED panel on the standard 4G model. The display here supports a higher 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. The punch-hole display has an aspect ratio of 90.5 percent and a pixel density of 405PPI.

The Realme 8 5G also has a different processor under the hood. The unit runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor which is combined with ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The device is announced with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage capacity. It also comes with up to 1TB external microSD card support.

The other key distinction in the hardware between the Realme 8 5G and 4G model is the camera hardware. The Realme 8 5G is packed with a triple-lens camera module, while the 4G variant has a quad-lens setup at the back. The primary sensor on the 5G variant is a 48MP lens with an f/1.8 aperture accompanied by a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The in-display camera cutout is packed with a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both rear and the front camera comes with Super Nightscape mode which will help with night photography. Just for reference, the Realme 8 4G has a 64MP quad-camera module. So, we see a downgrade in the camera hardware here.

Apart from 5G, the remaining connectivity aspects remain the same. The Realme 8 5G offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM support, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will boot on Android 11 OS topped with a custom Realme UI 2.0 interface. An 18W fast charging supported 5,000 mAh battery rounds off the spec-sheet.

Realme 8 5G Price And Availability

The Realme 8 5G is has gone up for pre-orders via Realme's official website, Lazada and Shoppee online stores at an asking price of THB 9,999 (approx Rs. 24,000). It is announced in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colors. We'll get the details on Indian pricing as well as availability following the official launch today.

