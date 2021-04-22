Realme 8 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Goes Official For Rs. 14,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 8 5G has been launched as the first Dimensity 700 SoC-powered phone in the country. The handset will join the existing Realme 8 4G and the 8 Pro 4G models. Apart from the 5G connectivity, the 5G model has some new in terms of features. It includes the Dimensity 700 SoC instead of the MediaTek Helio G95 featured on the 4G model and 48MP triple cameras over the 64MP quad-camera setup.

Realme 8 5G Price In India

The price of the Realme 8 5G in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option will cost Rs. 16,999. It comes in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue color options and will go for the first sale on April 28 at 12pm (noon) through Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail outlets.

Realme 8 5G: What's New?

The Realme 8 5G gets the same 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio as the 4G model. However, the 5G model supports a 90Hz refresh rate over the 60Hz refresh rate on the 4G unit. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB default storage that also supports additional storage expansion via microSD slot.

Another key highlight of the Realme 5G is its Dynamic RAM Expansion technology which can convert the storage into virtual RAM. Software-wise, it runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

For photography, you get a triple rear camera module on the Realme 8 5G which includes a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP lens. The rear camera also supports Nightscape, Pro Mode, AI Scan, Super Macro, and more. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP front camera sensor with support for Nightscape, Portrait modes.

Moreover, connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of the in-display fingerprint sensor on the 4G model.

