Realme 8, 8 Pro Launched With Super AMOLED Display: Sale Begins Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro have finally hit the market. The Realme 8 series will go on sale starting today on Flipkart and Realme.com. To note, the smartphones were up for pre-orders before the official launch.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Sale Price, Offers

Both the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro will begin sale at 12 PM today (March 25) on Flipkart and Realme India website. Also, the smartphones will be up for purchase at select retail outlets. Starting with the base model, the Realme 8 is available in three variants of 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB, costing Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

The Realme 8 is available in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black color options. On the other hand, the Realme 8 Pro is available in two models of 6GB + 128GB costing Rs. 17,999 and 8GB + 128GB costing Rs. 19,999. The Pro model is available in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow color choices.

As the first sale, Realme 8 or the Realme 8 Pro purchasers via ICICI credit or EMI transactions get a 10 percent instant discount. Also, those who had pre-ordered the Realme 8 series by paying Rs. 1,080 can now complete their purchase by paying the rest of the amount. In case they do not wish to buy the Realme 8 smartphone, they will get a refund of the deposit amount.

Realme 8 Specifications

Starting with the Realme 8, the smartphone packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner. The smartphone draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. Users can expand the memory via a microSD card slot.

The key difference between the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro is the camera setup. The Realme 8 packs a 64MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Realme 8 also gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charger. The smartphone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 Pro Features

On the other hand, the Realme 8 Pro draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. The Pro model also flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

More importantly, the Realme 8 Pro packs a 108MP quad-camera setup at the rear. The other three sensors are similar to the vanilla variant. Also, the Pro model packs a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart Charging support. It also packs a 65W fast charger out-of-the-box.

For the asking price, both Realme 8 and the Pro models pack some of the best features in the under 20K segment. If you're looking for a new smartphone under Rs. 20,000 - the Realme 8 series makes a great choice!

