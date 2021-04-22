Realme 8 Pro Gets New Illuminating Yellow Color Variant; First Sale Slated For April 26 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has introduced a new color variant for the 8 Pro 4G at the launch event of the Realme 8 5G. To recall, the Realme 8 Pro was launched in the country last month in Infinite Black, Infinite Blue colors. Now, with the new Illuminating Yellow, the handset will be available for purchase in a total of three color variants. The price and features of the new color model remain the same as the existing variants.

The Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 19,999. The new variant will be on sale starting April 26 and can be purchased via Realme's official site, Flipkart, and offline channels as well. Buyers can also get 10 percent off on HDFC and Bank of Baroda cards and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Realme 8 Pro Features

In terms of features, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) panel which supports only a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, Realme used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that also supports a microSD slot for additional storage expansion. On the software front, the Realme 8 Pro ships with Android 11 OS and it has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging technology.

The 108MP primary camera is the main highlight of the Realme 8 Pro. Besides, the main lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Even, the primary camera also supports 4K video recording. Upfront, it offers a 16MP camera for selfies and videos. Other aspects of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner and dual-SIM 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

At the same launch event, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also confirmed that the brand is prepping up to launch the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC-powered smartphone soon.

