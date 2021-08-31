Realme 8, Realme 8 5G Phones Get Price Hike: Worth Shelling Extra Money? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has been on a launching spree of late, bringing out the company's first laptop, namely the Realme Book Slim. Also, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 5G are among the newly launched devices from the popular Chinese brand. But now, the company is hiking the price of these smartphones along with a few others.

Realme 8, Realme 8 5G Price Hike

The Realme 8 and the Realme 8 5G were launched with premium features, including a high-end camera setup. Now, the Realme 8 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base model of 4GB+128GB, which was earlier Rs. 14,499. The 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+128GB models are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Realme 8 5G has also got a price hike for all its models. Here, the Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 15,499. The 6GB and the 8GB models are priced at Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 18,499, respectively. Earlier, these Realme 8 5G models were priced at just Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

Realme C11, C21, C25s Price Spiked

Realme 8 series isn't the only one getting the price hike. Devices like the Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and the Realme 25s are also getting their price shot up. Here, the Realme C11 (2021) 2GB+32GB model is priced at Rs. 7,299. The 4GB+64GB model is priced at Rs. 8,799 against its original price tag of Rs. 8,499.

Joining the list is the Realme C21, which now starts at Rs. 8,999. The 4GB + 64GB storage model is now available for Rs. 9,999 against its original price of Rs. 9,499. Also, the Realme C25s is available starting from Rs. 10,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The higher-end 128GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Worth Your Money?

To note, the hiked price tag is reflecting on Flipkart and the Realme India website. So, all new purchases will be witnessing a price hike of up to Rs. 1,500. The reason behind the price hike is still a mystery. However, both the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 5G pack some powerful specs for the asking price. Even with an extra thousand bucks, this is still a worthy buy.

