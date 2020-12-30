Realme 8 (RMX3092) Spotted On Geekbench: MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme seems to be working on the successor to the Realme 7. A Realme phone with model number RMX3092 was spotted on the Geekbench listing which is speculated to be the Realme 8 smartphone. Additionally, tipsters Mukul Sharma and Abhishek Yadav claimed the model number is associated with the Realme 8 series.

Besides, Abhishek Yadav revealed that the same model number phone also appeared on the BIS certification website, suggesting an India launch in the future as well. Further, he claimed that the phone might be the Realme 8 Pro.

According to the Geekbench listing, the phone will come with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset with a base frequency of 2GHz. The phone has also managed to score 2874 in the single-core and 8088 in the multi-core tests. Moreover, the device is listed to come with 8GB RAM and will run on Android 10 OS.

Going by the previous report, two Realme phones with model numbers Realme RMX3092, and the RMX3093 visited the 3C certification which reveals the Realme RMX3092 phone will support 65W fast-charging. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the device. However, we expect to get more info in the coming days.

To recall, its predecessor Realme 7 and 7 Pro made their debut in the country back in September. In terms of features, the Realme 7 runs the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, while the Realme 7 Pro packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Besides, both models feature a 64MP quad-rear camera setup.

However, the Realme 7 has a 16MP front camera as opposed to the Pro model offering a 32MP front shooter. For battery, the Pro model packs a slightly smaller battery than the standard model. However, the Pro model supports 65W SuperDart charging tech.

Best Mobiles in India