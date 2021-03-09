Realme 8 Series India Launch Date Tipped For March 25 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 8 is the upcoming smartphone series that has been the talk of the town for several days. The lineup is expected to include the Realme 8 and the 8 Pro. Meanwhile, few features including a camera of the Pro model have been confirmed by the company itself. Now, the launch date has been tipped by tipster Abhishek Yadav via a tweet. According to the tipster, the Realme 8 series will most probably be announced in India on March 25 and he further claims that the official launch date will be out in the upcoming seven or eight days.

There are high chances that Realme 8 Series will launch on March 25.

Official launch date will be out in upcoming 7 or 8 days.

>Realme 8 4G

>Realme 8 Pro 4G

>Realme 8 Pro 5G#Realme8 #Realme8Pro #Realme8Pro5G pic.twitter.com/6FD665N7iI — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 9, 2021

Besides, the Pro model is said to come in both 4G and 5G variants. On the other hand, the standard model is listed to come with only 4G connectivity. However, we have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Realme 8 And Realme 8 Pro: Everything We Know So Far

The retail box of the Realme 8 was shared by the company's CEO, Madhav Sheth, revealing its key features. Going by the retail box, the Realme 8 is confirmed to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and it will run the MediaTek Helio G95 processor under the hood. The phone will offer a 64MP Quad rear camera setup for photography. Furthermore, it will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

Additionally, a Realme phone with model number RMX3081 was spotted in Geekbench 5 database which is speculated to be the Realme 8. According to the database, the phone will ship with Android 11 OS and 8GB RAM.

Coming to the Realme 8 Pro, the handset is confirmed to come with Samsung's latest 108MP 1/1.52 inch HM2 sensor with support for 9-in-1 pixel binning and ISOCELL Plus technology. Upfront, it is expected to flaunt the same AMOLED panel as its predecessor Realme 7 Pro.

In terms of processor, the device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. Besides, the FCC listing suggested the phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with up to 65W fast-charging support. Lastly, it is also expected to arrive in Infinite Black, Infinite Blue, and Illuminating Yellow color options.

