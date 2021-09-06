Realme 8i Pricing And Storage Options Revealed; How Much It Will Cost In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 8i on September 9 in India alongside the Realme 8 and the Realme Pad. The brand is prepping up to introduce the handset in the European market. The exact launch date is yet to be announced; however, the pricing of the Realme 8i has been leaked online ahead of the official announcement.

Realme 8i Pricing Details

Tipster Sudhanshu has shared the pricing and storage details of the upcoming Realme 8i. According to him, the Realme 8i will start in Europe €199 (around Rs. 17,250) for the base 4GB + 64GB ROM option, while the high-end 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at €219 (around Rs. 18,900). The phone is also said to come in two color variants - Stellar Black and Stellar Purple.

Realme 8i: How Much It Will Cost In India?

As of now, there is no info regarding the Indian pricing. However, considering this leaked price we can assume the base variant of the Realme 8i might start at around Rs. 15,000 in the country. Since we already know that the European market price tag is slightly higher than the Indian market for tax.

However, we will request our readers to take this piece of information with a grain of salt and wait for the India launch set for September 9 at 12:30 IST.

Realme 8i Features We Known So Far

The Realme 8i is confirmed to support a 120Hz refresh rate and to be the India's first phone with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The handset will come with 4G connectivity and is likely to have a 6.59-inch FHD+ display.

The camera sensors will include a 50MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors at the rear panel, while there will be a 16MP front-facing camera sensor. Additionally, the smartphone will run Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. The handset is also said to support up to 10GB of virtual RAM which will be one of the plus points for the device.

How About Competition?

Since the smartphone will skip 5G connectivity which could be a downside. However, the 120Hz refresh rate and 10GB of virtual RAM support will help the handset to beat other devices at the same price range.

