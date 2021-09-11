Realme 8s 5G First Sale Scheduled For September 13; Price Starts At Rs. 17,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 8s has recently been introduced as the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 810-powered phone. The phone comes along with the Realme 8i and is now all set to go for the first sale in the country. The Realme 8s will go on sale tomorrow (September 13) via Flipkart and the company's official site. The phone features include a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and much more.

Realme 8s 5G Frist Sale In India: Price And Offers

The Realme 8s will cost Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It will be available in Universe Purple and Universe Blue color options. Launch offers on the Realme 8s include an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit or credit EMI transactions.

Realme 8s 5G Features

Running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that also supports a microSD slot for an additional storage expansion of up to 1TB. There is also 5GB of Virtual RAM support.

The camera sensors include a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP sensor macro lens at the rear panel and there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front. Moreover, the phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Worth To Consider?

The Realme 8s with 5G connectivity, Dimensity 810 SoC, and several camera modes would be a great deal for an asking price of Rs. 17,999. However, the smartphone uses an LCD panel which is a downside in this price range. Further, it can be a great alternative to the smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A22 and the iQOO Z3.

