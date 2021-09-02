Realme 8s And Realme 8i Launching On September 9 In India: Everything You Should Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally announced the launch date of the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i smartphones. Both the devices are launching on September 9 in India. The Flipkart availability of the Realme 8s has already been confirmed. Besides, the handset is going to be the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 810-powered phone, while the Realme 8i is confirmed to be the India's first phone with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Realme 8s And Realme 8i India Launch Confirmed

The brand took to its Twitter handle to announce the launch date. The launch event has been set for 12:30 PM on September 9 that will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Realme 8s Expected Features

Apart from the processor, the brand has not confirmed other features of the Realme 8s yet. Thanks to the tipsters and leaked renders, we have the detailed features of the upcoming Realme 8s. The smartphone is said to have a 6.5-inch FHD+display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

There will be a triple camera system that offers a 64MP primary camera sensor and the other sensors are still under wraps. Other features might include a 16MP front camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Realme 8i Expected Features

The processor and 120Hz display of the Reame 8i has been confirmed by the company. While other features have also been tipped online. The Realme 8i is expected to sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ display and will also have a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. Moreover, the handset is likely to come with a 16MP front-facing camera sensor, 128GB storage option, Android 11 OS, and a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Realme 8s And Realme 8i: Expected Price

The pricing of these smartphones is still unknown which will be revealed at the launch event at once. So, it is better to not get into any conclusion. We expect the upcoming handsets will also get great responses like other 8-series devices. Alongside, the brand might also introduce the much-awaited Realme Pad at the same event. However, the launch date of the Realme Pad is yet to be confirmed.

