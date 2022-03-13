Realme 9 5G, 9 5G SE First Sale Today At 12 PM; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently unveiled the Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 5G SE in the country. Both devices are now all set to go for the first sale on March 14 (today) in India. The Realme 9 5G SE is one of the mid-range devices that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, while the standard Realme 9 5G comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

They also share some similar features including a 5,000 mAh battery unit, triple cameras, and Android 11 OS. Check here sale timing and offers for both the Realme 9 5G and the 9 5G SE in India.

Realme 9 5G, 9 5G SE First Sale In India

Both models will go on sale on March 14 (today) at 12 PM via Flipkart and the company's official site. In terms of pricing, the Realme 9 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs. 17,499. It is launched in Meteor Black and Stargaze White color options.

On the other hand, the Realme 9 5G SE price starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The smartphone comes in Azure Glow and Starry Glow color options.

As part of the launch offer, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on the Realme 9 5G using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank Credit card and credit card EMI transactions, while you can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for the Realme 9 5G SE.

Realme 9 5G, 9 5G SE Features In India

Starting with the Realme 9 5G, the device has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display, while the Realme 9 5G SE comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) display. Both units support a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, the Realme 9 5G gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Realme 9 5G SE is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Both handsets pack the same 5,000 mAh battery unit; however, the standard variant supports 18W charging, while the Realme 9 5G SE gets 30W Quick Charge support. For the camera, both phones have a 48MP primary camera, a monochrome portrait sensor, and a macro camera.

On the other hand, you'll get a 16MP front-facing camera sensor on both the units for selfies and videos. The devices also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS for connectivity.

Should You Buy?

The Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 5G SE have decent features for the asking price. Apart from the 5G connectivity, there is a higher refresh rate, fast-charging along with the powerful processor on both devices. However, if you want good cameras, then there are many other options at the same price range. Besides, Realme could have offered Android 12, since the latest Android 12 is already available.

