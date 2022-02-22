Realme 9 Pro 5G To Go On First Sale Today At 12 PM; Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ smartphones last week in India. The Realme 9 Pro+ is now up for grabs on the company's official site and Flipkart. Now, the standard Realme 9 Pro 5G is all set to go on sale today (Feb 23). The smartphone is based on the Snapdragon processor and comes under Rs. 21,000 segment. Check here sale timing and offers of the Realme 9 Pro in India.

Realme 9 Pro 5G First Sale Today: Price & Offers

The first sale of the Realme 9 Pro 5G will start at 12 PM (noon) on February 23. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline stores across the country. The smartphone is launched at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 20,999.

As part of the launch offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards and on EMI transactions. Besides, Flipkart will also offer a 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The Realme 9 Pro 5G comes in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue color options.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Features

Starting with the design, the Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a Light Shift Design that changes the color of the rear panel from Light Blue to Red when it is exposed to sunlight. The light-shifting technology is only applicable to the Sunrise Blue color option.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 on top. Upfront, it has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The device also supports Dynamic RAM Expansion and comes with 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded using a microSD slot.

For imaging, the Realme 9 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor with an f1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

Moreover, the device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. For connectivity, the phone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the phone measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 9 Pro 5G: Reasons To Buy

If you are looking for a mid-range powerful device, then considering the Realme 9 Pro won't make disappoint you. For an asking price of Rs. 17,999, the Realme 9 Pro offers decent features. Apart from the 5G connectivity, you get the unique Light Shift Design, giving a premium look. Also, a mid-range gaming-centric processor will enhance your gaming experience. Besides, the Realme 9 Pro is packed with several camera features including a night mode.

