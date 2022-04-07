Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Reportedly In Works; Design Revealed Through Sketch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched both the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ back in February in India. Now, the brand is gearing up to bring a special edition of the latter dubbed the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition. The latest report has brought the design of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to the light. It will come with a new design; however, the features of the special edition will remain the same as the regular Realme 9 Pro+.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Design Revealed

The report from 91mobiles shows (via notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer) the design of the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition through sketch. It will have a redesigned rear camera module and the Free Fire branding with side accents.

Apart from this, the rectangular camera module is seen at the top left corner which houses a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. There will also be 'Booyah' text engraved, beside the camera module. As of now, the rear panel design is still under wraps.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Features

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition will have the same set of specs as the regular model. This means you'll get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will get its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone will run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top and pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 60W fast charging support. Furthermore, the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Other features will include a 16MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and much more.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Expected Launch Details

The exact launch timeline of the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is yet to be revealed. Besides, there is no hint regarding the India launch of the handset. It is also important to note that Garena Free Fire is banned in India; however, Garena Free Fire Max is available for both Android and iOS devices.

